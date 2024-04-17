Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
Preview: Season 42 Episode 14 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth. From snowy owls in the high Arctic to honey buzzards raiding hornet nests in Taiwan, raptors can hunt prey in any climate.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
Preview: Season 42 Episode 14 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth. From snowy owls in the high Arctic to honey buzzards raiding hornet nests in Taiwan, raptors can hunt prey in any climate.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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- [Narrator] A hunter's life is full of challenges.
But armed with a fist full of daggers, raptors have risen to the top.
But there's another side to their story.
They're resourceful parents and determined survivors.
And in a changing world, what does the future hold for raptors?
Honey Buzzards Feast on Deadly Hornets
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep14 | 3m 1s | Oriental honey buzzards have a deadly diet. (3m 1s)
This Bird Is Evolving Right in Front of Us
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep14 | 2m 31s | Florida’s snail kites are evolving right in front of us. (2m 31s)
Why Young Caracaras Form Gangs
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep14 | 3m 4s | Young caracaras band together and join gangs for the first years of their lives. (3m 4s)
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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...