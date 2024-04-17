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Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives

Preview: Season 42 Episode 14 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.

See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth. From snowy owls in the high Arctic to honey buzzards raiding hornet nests in Taiwan, raptors can hunt prey in any climate.

04/17/2024

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

Honey Buzzards Feast on Deadly Hornets

Honey Buzzards Feast on Deadly Hornets

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep14 | 3m 1s | Oriental honey buzzards have a deadly diet. (3m 1s)

This Bird Is Evolving Right in Front of Us

This Bird Is Evolving Right in Front of Us

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep14 | 2m 31s | Florida’s snail kites are evolving right in front of us. (2m 31s)

Why Young Caracaras Form Gangs

Why Young Caracaras Form Gangs

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep14 | 3m 4s | Young caracaras band together and join gangs for the first years of their lives. (3m 4s)

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

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