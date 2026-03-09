Official Trailer
Preview: Season 1 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
The life and work of Henry David Thoreau still inspire and resonate with people today.
Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance. The author of "Walden" and "Civil Disobedience," his words resonate urgently today as humanity struggles to live in harmony with nature — and each other.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Major funding for HENRY DAVID THOREAU was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members: The Keith Campbell Foundation for the...
Official Trailer
Preview: Season 1 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance. The author of "Walden" and "Civil Disobedience," his words resonate urgently today as humanity struggles to live in harmony with nature — and each other.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Henry David Thoreau
Henry David Thoreau is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Share Meditative Moments from the FilmExplore the PBS Giphy collection for Henry David Thoreau.
(dramatic music) - Every now and then an essay continues to speak to people.
Henry David Thoreau wrote about the impact of industrialization on nature and society.
He tried to live a simple and intentional existence.
- [Narrator] I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately.
- Thoreau says you can't even ask the deep questions if you don't stop to figure out what the deep questions are.
(dramatic music continues)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S1 | 30s | The life and work of Henry David Thoreau still inspire and resonate with people today. (30s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S1 | 1m 50s | Filmmakers Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers discuss the making of 'Henry David Thoreau'. (1m 50s)
Thoreau Begins to Work with the Underground Railroad
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 5m 3s | Thoreau participates in the Underground Railroad and gives a speech on what it means to be free. (5m 3s)
Joe Polis Teaches Thoreau the Penobscot View of Nature
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 9m 45s | On an excursion, a Penobscot leader teaches Thoreau about the Penobscot culture and language. (9m 45s)
Henry David Thoreau Asks Us to Live in the Present
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 8m 19s | Henry David Thoreau dies at 44, but his message lives on and encourages us to read. (8m 19s)
Thoreau Tells the Stories of the Black Community in Concord
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep2 | 5m 50s | While slavery is illegal in Massachusetts, Black communities are forced to the margins of society. (5m 50s)
Thoreau Challenges Justice with His Essay "Civil Disobedience"
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep2 | 7m 14s | Thoreau's refusal to support what he saw as injustice culminates in his essay "Civil Disobedience." (7m 14s)
Ralph Waldo Emerson's Mentorship of Henry David Thoreau
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep1 | 9m 9s | Thoreau moves in with Ralph Waldo Emerson's family, but personal tragedy strikes both families. (9m 9s)
Journey to Mount Katahdin and Untamable Nature
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep2 | 9m 22s | Leaving Walden Pond, Thoreau joins his cousin on an excursion to Mount Katahdin in Maine. (9m 22s)
An Introduction to the Words and Life of Henry David Thoreau
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep1 | 8m 20s | Henry David Thoreau spent his life experimenting and contemplating on how to live a good life. (8m 20s)
Henry David Thoreau Moves to Walden Pond
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep2 | 11m 14s | On July 4th, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moves into a 10x15-foot house on Walden Pond. (11m 14s)
Henry David Thoreau and Transcendentalism
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep1 | 5m 9s | Thoreau is introduced to Ralph Waldo Emerson and the radical ideas of transcendentalism. (5m 9s)
Providing Support for PBS.orgLearn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship
Support for PBS provided by:
Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Major funding for HENRY DAVID THOREAU was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members: The Keith Campbell Foundation for the...