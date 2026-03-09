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Preview: Season 1 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

The life and work of Henry David Thoreau still inspire and resonate with people today.

Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance. The author of "Walden" and "Civil Disobedience," his words resonate urgently today as humanity struggles to live in harmony with nature — and each other.

03/30/2026

FromKen Burns

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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Major funding for HENRY DAVID THOREAU was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members: The Keith Campbell Foundation for the...

Official TrailerNow Playing

Official Trailer

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: S1 | 30s | The life and work of Henry David Thoreau still inspire and resonate with people today. (30s)

Making Henry David ThoreauNew

Making Henry David Thoreau

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 1m 50s | Filmmakers Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers discuss the making of 'Henry David Thoreau'. (1m 50s)

Thoreau Begins to Work with the Underground RailroadNew

Thoreau Begins to Work with the Underground Railroad

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 5m 3s | Thoreau participates in the Underground Railroad and gives a speech on what it means to be free. (5m 3s)

Joe Polis Teaches Thoreau the Penobscot View of NatureNew

Joe Polis Teaches Thoreau the Penobscot View of Nature

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 9m 45s | On an excursion, a Penobscot leader teaches Thoreau about the Penobscot culture and language. (9m 45s)

Henry David Thoreau Asks Us to Live in the PresentNew

Henry David Thoreau Asks Us to Live in the Present

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 8m 19s | Henry David Thoreau dies at 44, but his message lives on and encourages us to read. (8m 19s)

Thoreau Tells the Stories of the Black Community in ConcordNew

Thoreau Tells the Stories of the Black Community in Concord

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep2 | 5m 50s | While slavery is illegal in Massachusetts, Black communities are forced to the margins of society. (5m 50s)

Thoreau Challenges Justice with His Essay "Civil Disobedience"New

Thoreau Challenges Justice with His Essay "Civil Disobedience"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep2 | 7m 14s | Thoreau's refusal to support what he saw as injustice culminates in his essay "Civil Disobedience." (7m 14s)

Ralph Waldo Emerson's Mentorship of Henry David ThoreauNew

Ralph Waldo Emerson's Mentorship of Henry David Thoreau

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Clip: Ep1 | 9m 9s | Thoreau moves in with Ralph Waldo Emerson's family, but personal tragedy strikes both families. (9m 9s)

Journey to Mount Katahdin and Untamable NatureNew

Journey to Mount Katahdin and Untamable Nature

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep2 | 9m 22s | Leaving Walden Pond, Thoreau joins his cousin on an excursion to Mount Katahdin in Maine. (9m 22s)

An Introduction to the Words and Life of Henry David ThoreauNew

An Introduction to the Words and Life of Henry David Thoreau

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep1 | 8m 20s | Henry David Thoreau spent his life experimenting and contemplating on how to live a good life. (8m 20s)

Henry David Thoreau Moves to Walden PondNew

Henry David Thoreau Moves to Walden Pond

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep2 | 11m 14s | On July 4th, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moves into a 10x15-foot house on Walden Pond. (11m 14s)

Henry David Thoreau and TranscendentalismNew

Henry David Thoreau and Transcendentalism

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep1 | 5m 9s | Thoreau is introduced to Ralph Waldo Emerson and the radical ideas of transcendentalism. (5m 9s)

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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Major funding for HENRY DAVID THOREAU was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members: The Keith Campbell Foundation for the...

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