Your Brain: Perception Deception Preview
Preview: Season 50 Episode 9 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Is what you see real? Join neuroscientist Heather Berlin on a quest to understand how your brain shapes your reality, and why you can’t always trust what you perceive. Learn the surprising tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Your Brain: Perception Deception Preview
Preview: Season 50 Episode 9 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions
Is what you see real? Join neuroscientist Heather Berlin on a quest to understand how your brain shapes your reality, and why you can’t always trust what you perceive. Learn the surprising tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch NOVA
NOVA is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Buy Now
NOVA LabsNOVA Labs is a free digital platform that engages teens and lifelong learners in games and interactives that foster authentic scientific exploration. Participants take part in real-world investigations by visualizing, analyzing, and playing with the same data that scientists use.
- What's real?
Is what I see, what I hear, what I feel, right?
Your perceptive brain is deceiving you.
- At the very first moment, we are transforming reality.
- [Heather] Ow!
- Pain is a construct.
- We're effectively blind to the world around us.
- [Scientist] The dress.
- [Heather] Blue and black, and white and gold.
Are we a delusion?
- Your sense of who you are is an illusion.
- [Heather] "Your Brain: Perception Deception" on Nova.
(intense music)
How Your Brain Interprets Color
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S50 Ep9 | 2m 24s | A vision scientist breaks down the infamous dress debate. (2m 24s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S50 Ep9 | 3m 40s | This experiment shows how the brain can interpret — and misinterpret— pain. (3m 40s)
Is the Human Brain Actually Two Minds?
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S50 Ep9 | 5m 17s | Severing the connection between the two halves of the brain reveals how the hemispheres function. (5m 17s)
Your Memories Are Not as True as You Think
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S50 Ep9 | 3m 51s | It turns out memories have a very shaky foundation. (3m 51s)
- Science and Nature
Capturing the splendor of the natural world, from the African plains to the Antarctic ice.
- Science and Nature
Before the Pause explores solutions for women experiencing perimenopause.
Support for PBS provided by:
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.