- What's real?

Is what I see, what I hear, what I feel, right?

Your perceptive brain is deceiving you.

- At the very first moment, we are transforming reality.

- [Heather] Ow!

- Pain is a construct.

- We're effectively blind to the world around us.

- [Scientist] The dress.

- [Heather] Blue and black, and white and gold.

Are we a delusion?

- Your sense of who you are is an illusion.

- [Heather] "Your Brain: Perception Deception" on Nova.

(intense music)