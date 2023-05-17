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Your Brain: Perception Deception Preview

Preview: Season 50 Episode 9 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions

Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.

Is what you see real? Join neuroscientist Heather Berlin on a quest to understand how your brain shapes your reality, and why you can’t always trust what you perceive. Learn the surprising tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.

05/17/2023

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How Your Brain Interprets Color

How Your Brain Interprets Color

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S50 Ep9 | 2m 24s | A vision scientist breaks down the infamous dress debate. (2m 24s)

Is Pain Made in the Brain?

Is Pain Made in the Brain?

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S50 Ep9 | 3m 40s | This experiment shows how the brain can interpret — and misinterpret— pain. (3m 40s)

Is the Human Brain Actually Two Minds?

Is the Human Brain Actually Two Minds?

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S50 Ep9 | 5m 17s | Severing the connection between the two halves of the brain reveals how the hemispheres function. (5m 17s)

Your Memories Are Not as True as You Think

Your Memories Are Not as True as You Think

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S50 Ep9 | 3m 51s | It turns out memories have a very shaky foundation. (3m 51s)

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